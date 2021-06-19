Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 675,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,963. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $196.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.