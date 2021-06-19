JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $128.14. 1,695,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

