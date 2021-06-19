Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $840.37.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $822.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $739.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

