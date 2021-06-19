Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 281.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,922 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

