Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

