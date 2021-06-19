Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 356.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $156.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

