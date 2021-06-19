Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. FirstEnergy accounts for about 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,525,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,990,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 6,189,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

