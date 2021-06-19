Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $4.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

