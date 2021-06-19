Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $153.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,718.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.56. 352,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,853. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

