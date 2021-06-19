Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,686. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 403,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

