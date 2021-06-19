A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.05. 1,676,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,383. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.