SparksPay (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $28,690.11 and $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,112,951 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,065 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

