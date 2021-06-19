DomRaider Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $346.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00059672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00737508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083729 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.