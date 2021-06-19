Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 752,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

