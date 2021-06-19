iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,464,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 744,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,205,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 53,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 120,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

