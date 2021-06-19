JLB & Associates Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 356.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,466,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,898 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

