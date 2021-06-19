Bradley Mark J. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

