Bradley Mark J. Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,102,000 after acquiring an additional 181,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 52.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 864,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 421.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 661,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,749. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

