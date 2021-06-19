JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 344,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,275 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

