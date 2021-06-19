Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

