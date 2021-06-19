MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

