JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 175 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.34. 403,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

