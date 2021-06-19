SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,191,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,609,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

