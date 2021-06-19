Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.