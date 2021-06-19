Chartist Inc. CA Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Truist Financial comprises about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.81. 13,044,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,513. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.