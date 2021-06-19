Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Sells 3,736 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $305,321,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.72 and a one year high of $391.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

