Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

