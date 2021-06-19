Aviva PLC Has $22.55 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,445.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $922.50 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

