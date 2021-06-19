NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Critical Comparison

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86

Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.44 $177.88 million $1.16 24.34

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

