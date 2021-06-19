Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 113.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

