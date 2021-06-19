Bradley Mark J. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bradley Mark J. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

