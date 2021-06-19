Pacific Global Investment Management CO Cuts Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Overstock.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock valued at $763,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

