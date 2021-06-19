Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,477,648 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,477,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $743,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $212.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

