eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,664 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 321.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

