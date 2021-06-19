Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. 1,365,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,079 shares of company stock valued at $162,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

