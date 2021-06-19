Analysts Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $47.81

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.81.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $126,288.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,187 shares of company stock worth $3,438,649 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,859. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

