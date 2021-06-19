Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,703. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.