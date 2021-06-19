Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.02. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,703. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.