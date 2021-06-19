VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.97% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $66,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.