Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 381,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,892. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

