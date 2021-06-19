Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.92. 1,865,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

