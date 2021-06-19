Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,161,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,740. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.