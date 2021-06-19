Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($6.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

