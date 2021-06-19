Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

