Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,157.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 3,018,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,152. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

