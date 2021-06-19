Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.63. 2,875,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,851. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

