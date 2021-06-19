Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 8,558,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,189. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

