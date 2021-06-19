Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,239. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

