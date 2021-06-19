Kepos Capital LP Sells 124,300 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCARU. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCARU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.