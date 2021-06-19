First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

FRC opened at $178.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

