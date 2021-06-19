Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,102. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.